Ujjwala beneficiaries get time till Sep to avail free gas cylinders

The time limit for availing the benefit for Ujjwala beneficiaries has now been extended by three months with effect from 1 July, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the cabinet meeting. “This will benefit those PMUY beneficiaries who have been credited with the advance for buying the cylinders, but have not been able to purchase the refill. Thus, the beneficiaries who already have the advance transferred to their account can now take the free refill delivery till 30 September," the petroleum ministry added on Wednesday.