Ujjwala subsidies may shine bright in next fiscal year as well
- The petroleum and natural gas ministry is set to suggest the extension of the cooking gas subsidies to the finance ministry for the upcoming Union budget
New Delhi: The Union government may extend cooking gas subsidies provided under a flagship government scheme for another year, two people aware of the matter said. Currently, about 100 million beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) get a subsidy of ₹300 per LPG cylinder, which is scheduled to end in March this year.