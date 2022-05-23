More than 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will now get a subsidy of RS 200 per gas cylinder (for up to 12 cylinders), leading to a reduction in its price, which will now cost ₹ 803 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

"This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹6100 crore a year," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The move will help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

On 19 May, 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi and Mumbai were priced at ₹ 1,003 each. In Kolkata they cost ₹ 1,029 while in Chennai the price stood at ₹1,018.5 per cylinder.

What is Ujjwala Yojana scheme

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme provided access to cooking gas cylinders without consumers having to pay a deposit to fuel retailers. It was launched on May 1, 2016. The scheme was implemented with a target of providing concessional LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) connections to over 50 million below-poverty-line (BPL) families in three years, with government support of ₹1,600 per connection.