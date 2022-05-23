Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries to get 200 subsidy on cooking gas

Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries to get 200 subsidy on cooking gas

On 19 May, 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi and Mumbai were priced at 1,003 each
1 min read . 01:50 PM ISTLivemint

The move will help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

More than 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will now get a subsidy of RS 200 per gas cylinder (for up to 12 cylinders), leading to a reduction in its price, which will now cost 803 per 14.2 kg cylinder. 

More than 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will now get a subsidy of RS 200 per gas cylinder (for up to 12 cylinders), leading to a reduction in its price, which will now cost 803 per 14.2 kg cylinder. 

"This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around 6100 crore a year," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around 6100 crore a year," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The move will help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

The move will help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

On 19 May, 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi and Mumbai were priced at 1,003 each. In Kolkata they cost 1,029 while in Chennai the price stood at 1,018.5 per cylinder.

On 19 May, 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi and Mumbai were priced at 1,003 each. In Kolkata they cost 1,029 while in Chennai the price stood at 1,018.5 per cylinder.

What is Ujjwala Yojana scheme

What is Ujjwala Yojana scheme

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme provided access to cooking gas cylinders without consumers having to pay a deposit to fuel retailers. It was launched on May 1, 2016. The scheme was implemented with a target of providing concessional LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) connections to over 50 million below-poverty-line (BPL) families in three years, with government support of 1,600 per connection.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme provided access to cooking gas cylinders without consumers having to pay a deposit to fuel retailers. It was launched on May 1, 2016. The scheme was implemented with a target of providing concessional LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) connections to over 50 million below-poverty-line (BPL) families in three years, with government support of 1,600 per connection.