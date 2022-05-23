Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries to get 200 subsidy on cooking gas

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme provided access to cooking gas cylinders without consumers having to pay a deposit to fuel retailers. It was launched on May 1, 2016. The scheme was implemented with a target of providing concessional LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) connections to over 50 million below-poverty-line (BPL) families in three years, with government support of ₹1,600 per connection.

