UK could make COVID-19 jabs compulsory in healthcare, minister says

In this handout photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi answers questions from MPs at the House of Commons, London. (AP)
In this handout photo provided by the UK Parliament, Britain's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi answers questions from MPs at the House of Commons, London. (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 30 May 2021, 06:10 PM IST Reuters

LONDON : The British government is thinking about making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers to stop the spread of the virus in hospitals, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

"It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated," he told Sky News.

"There is precedent for this; obviously surgeons get vaccinated for hepatitis B. So it's something that we are absolutely thinking about."


