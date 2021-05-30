UK could make COVID-19 jabs compulsory in healthcare, minister says

1 min read.Updated: 30 May 2021, 06:10 PM ISTReuters
LONDON :
The British government is thinking about making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers to stop the spread of the virus in hospitals, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.
"It would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated," he told Sky News.