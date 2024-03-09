UK Court orders Nirav Modi to pay $8 million to Bank of India
London High Court orders Nirav Modi to repay $8 million loan to Bank of India after Dubai-based firm linked to Modi defaulted. Court's summary judgment against Modi paves way for potential asset seizure to recover funds
The High Court in London has dealt a significant blow to jailed diamantaire Nirav Modi, issuing a summary judgment ordering him to pay $8 million to the Bank of India (BOI). A summary judgment is a ruling made when the court finds no merit in one party's case or when one party fails to appear.