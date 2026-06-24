UK court orders Nirav Modi to pay ₹100 crore to Bank of India

A court in London on Tuesday ordered fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi to pay $10.7 million (around ₹100 crore) to the Bank of India after finding him liable for loans that he was a guarantor. The case pertains to loans the Bank of India had provided to Diamond FZE in Dubai, a company owned by Nirav Modi in July 2012.

Nirav Modi vs Bank of India Nirav Modi, who entered into a personal guarantee for the loan in August 2013, argued in the London Circuit Commercial Court that it was not enforceable and that he had never received valid demands from the bank. During the trial, Nirav Modi also argued that no material adverse effect justified the loan being terminated.

On Tuesday, Judge Simon Tinkler held that Bank of India’s claim was valid and enforceable. “Mr Modi is liable under the personal guarantee to the bank for the principal amount due of $4.1 million (approximately ₹38.9 crore). The interest calculated on the basis set out by the bank is to be added. Mr Modi has not provided any defence to explain why the bank was not entitled to that sum,” the judge said.

Nirav Modi's extradtion to India Nirav Modi, who was arrested on March 19, 2019, is currently being held in a London jail, where he is also fighting to prevent extradition to India. In April, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that India remains committed to extraditing Nirav Modi.

"We have been in touch with the UK side on the extradition request. We understand that legal proceedings in this particular matter are currently underway. But to tell you that the Government of India remains fully committed to ensuring that fugitives are brought back to India to face the law of the land," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

In March, the UK High Court had rejected fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's petition to reopen his case against extradition, relying on the "quality of assurances" given by the Indian government.

Nirav Modi's application to reopen the appeal rested on a February 2025 judgment in the extradition matter of defence consultant Sanjay Bhandari, in which the high court had termed the use of torture by Indian agencies to extract confessions as "commonplace and endemic".

Also Read | UK Court orders Nirav Modi to pay $8 million to Bank of India

In April, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in France's Strasbourg had granted him anonymity by taking away his case from public scrutiny.

Punjab National Bank scam The 55-year-old jeweller, who has been declared a fugitive in India, is accused of orchestrating ₹13,000 crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi, who is lodged in a Belgian prison.