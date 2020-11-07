Bengaluru: Security officials stand guard at the entrance of church street, which is closed for motor vehicles during the Clean Air Street initiative on weekends, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

UK, DULT partner for clean air initiative in Bengaluru’s Church Street

As part of the Clean Air Street initiative DULT has decided to close down vehicular movement on Church Street, located in the central business district of India’s technological capital and one that is frequented by people of all ages, between 12 pm on Saturday to 12 am on Sunday (every weekends) from Friday till February next year