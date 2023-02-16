UK First Lady Akshata Murty, Sudha Murty spotted holidaying in Goa
- In a video shot by locals, Pele can be seen interacting with Akshata, whose father Narayana Murthy co-founded Infosys. Later, he also uploaded his picture with her and Sudha Murty on social media
Panaji: Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, their two daughters and her mother Sudha Murty were spotted holidaying at Benaulim beach in south Goa, about 40 km from state capital Panaji.
