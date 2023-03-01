UK foreign secretary meets Jaishankar, discusses Young Professional Scheme
The Young Professional Scheme is an ambitious new partnership between the UK and India which allows up 3,000 Brits and 3,000 Indians a year the right to live and work in the other country for up to two years.
New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the UK’s foreign secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday met his Indian counterpart external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the progress on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap clinched in 2021 to bolster bilateral ties across defence, security, and business and trade.
