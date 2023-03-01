UK foreign secretary meets Jaishankar, discusses Young Professional Scheme

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the UK’s foreign secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday met his Indian counterpart external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the progress on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap clinched in 2021 to bolster bilateral ties across defence, security, and business and trade.

They also had discussions on the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme, an ambitious new partnership between the UK and India which allows up 3,000 Brits and 3,000 Indians a year the right to live and work in the other country for up to two years.

Cleverly is in New Delhi for the G20 Foreign Ministers‘ scheduled for 1-2 March.

The foreign secretary will also announce the creation of the UK’s first tech envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, who will boost ties with India as a priority. This envoy is the second of its kind to be announced by the UK (after the appointment of a tech envoy to the US in late 2020) and demonstrates the UK’s commitment to the region and tech diplomacy.

The envoy will work with the UK’s partners in the region on areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology.

“India is a hugely important partner to the UK and the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost our industries for the future," Cleverly had said ahead of the visit.

“India is also an emerging global leader in technology and there are immense opportunities for better collaboration between us in this sector. That is why we will be basing our first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, to maximise the tech expertise of both countries," he said.

India has the world’s third highest number of tech startups, with 108 unicorns.

On Thursday, Cleverly will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to work with partners to advance global efforts on food and energy security, climate change and development. He will also continue to call out Russia at the G20 and work with partners to mitigate the global impacts of Russian aggression in Ukraine. If the war were to end today, the effects of the exacerbated food insecurity would still run into 2027.

The foreign secretary will also address an India-Europe business event in the capital where he will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to conclude a Free Trade Agreement with India. With more links than almost any country in the Indo-Pacific region, the UK-India trading relationship is already worth £34 billion, growing by £10 billion in one year.