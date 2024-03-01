UK gangster Kapil Sangwan aka ‘Nandu’ claims responsibility for INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee murder. Who is he?
UK-based ‘wanted’ gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias, Nandu, has claimed responsibility for the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee who was gunned down along with a party worker by unknown assailants near Bahadurgarh railway crossing in Jhajjar on Sunday, PTI reported.