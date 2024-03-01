UK-based ‘wanted’ gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias, Nandu, has claimed responsibility for the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee who was gunned down along with a party worker by unknown assailants near Bahadurgarh railway crossing in Jhajjar on Sunday, PTI reported.

The gangster took to social media and said that he was the one who got Nafe Singh killed. He alleged that the leader had a close friendship with gangster Manjeet Mahal and Nafe Singh used to work with Mahal's brother Sanjay in capturing properties.

“He supported Mahal in the murder of my brother-in-law and my friends. This will be the outcome for anyone who joins hands with my enemy. If anybody supports my enemies, I will support their enemies and all the 50 bullets will wait to take away that person's life," he said as quoted by ANI.

The gangster revealed that the entire Bahadurgarh knows the number of people Nafe Singh captured and killed while in power, adding to which he said, "No one could raise their voice because of his power."

“If the police had been so active in the murder of my brother-in-law and my friends, I would not have needed to do this," he called police being ‘inactive’.

Who is Kapil Sangwan aka ‘Nandu’?

1) Kapil Sangwan (32) alias Nandu, a native of Delhi's Najafgarh is wanted in 18 cases including MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery and arms act in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, PTI reported citing Sangwan's dossier prepared by the Delhi Police.

2) Nandu is a dropout from a hotel management course at a reputed private university in Haryana's Manesar. He also has a reward of ₹2 lakh for his arrest by the Delhi Police.

3) Delhi Police officer informed that Sangwan and Mahal – both residents of Najafgarh – have been part of a feud since 2015 when Mahal and his men allegedly killed Sangwan's brother-in-law Sunil alias 'Doctor'.

4) On instructions from his elder brother Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, who is currently in Tihar jail, to take revenge, Sangwan formed a team of his associates and killed Nafe Singh alias ‘Mantri’, who was a close associate of Mahal, the officer said. Jyoti Prakash is the other half of the infamous Kapil-Jyoti Baba gang.

5) In 2017, Sangwan also gunned down Mahal's father Shri Krishna in his house in Nazafgarh, as per PTI reports.

6) According to Sangwan's dossier, his crime graph began with the first case of extortion registered against him in Delhi's Chhawla area in September 2014. He was booked for an attempt to murder in Chhawla in November 2014 and in the same month, he was found to be involved in a robbery in Haryana's Jind.

7) Sangwan is also known to be short-tempered and trigger-happy, a police officer said. Between 2014 and 2016, he was allegedly involved in at least 12 crimes in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

8) The officer said he was previously arrested by Rajasthan Police from Bhagrota in Jaipur on April 29, 2016 along with five of his associates – Sachin, Gulshan, Gajraj, Pankaj and Paramjeet. He was booked in a case of MCOCA by Delhi Police Special Cell in 2019, as per the dossier quoted by PTI.

9) But in 2020, Sangwan managed to flee to the United Kingdom when he came out of jail on parole for a month, the officer. He procured a fake passport from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and fled to Dubai via Thailand and then settled in the UK, he said.

10) As per the dossier, members of his gang who work under Sangwan are Vipin alias Judu, Anil Sharma alias Podi, Vicky alias Khadu, Amit Dahiya, Prashant Gullia, Vasudev alias Vasu and Kirshna Kumar alias Ankush.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!