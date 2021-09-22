In its revised travel advisory on Wednesday, the UK government said it recognised AstraZeneca Covishield as an approved vaccine. UK govt further clarified that it still has issues regarding "vaccination certification".

"Formulations of the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Modern Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines," according to updated UK guidelines.

Due to the vaccine certification issue, Indians vaccinated with two doses of Covishield will still need to quarantine after the arrival.

UK govt's decision comes a day after India warned UK of "reciprocal measures" if it does not address its concerns over the new travel rules relating to COVID-19 vaccine certification with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla describing these norms as "discriminatory".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up the issue of Covishield-vaccinated travellers being required to quarantine in the UK with newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss at a meeting in New York.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.