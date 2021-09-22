Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK govt approves Covishield as qualified vaccine for travel but...

A vial of Covishield, an Indian made vaccine for COVID-19, lies at a vaccination center set up at a government run school in Bengaluru,
01:55 PM IST

UK government says Covishield qualifies as an approved vaccine

In its revised travel advisory on Wednesday, the UK government said it recognised AstraZeneca Covishield as an approved vaccine. UK govt further clarified that it still has issues regarding "vaccination certification". 

"Formulations of the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Modern Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines," according to updated UK guidelines.

Due to the vaccine certification issue, Indians vaccinated with two doses of Covishield will still need to quarantine after the arrival.

UK govt's decision comes a day after India warned UK of "reciprocal measures" if it does not address its concerns over the new travel rules relating to COVID-19 vaccine certification with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla describing these norms as "discriminatory".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up the issue of Covishield-vaccinated travellers being required to quarantine in the UK with newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss at a meeting in New York. 

