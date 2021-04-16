UK govt clears Nirav Modi extradition to India, say CBI officials

Under the provisions of the act, the Secretary of State had to consider the possible imposition of the death penalty, in which case extradition cannot be ordered; the rule of specialty, which prohibits a person being dealt with in the requesting state for matters other than those referenced in the extradition request; and whether or not the person was in the UK following extradition from another state, in which case that states permission must be obtained before extraditing to a third state.

