UK govt 'closely monitoring' situation as I-T sleuths search BBC offices

As the BBC offices were raided by India's income tax department on Tuesday, the UK government officials have reportedly said they are monitoring the situation closely.

According to a report by the PTI news agency citing UK government sources, it said, "closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India".

The income tax department investigated the UK-based media organisation on Tuesday in Delhi and Mumbai offices for issues related to taxation and transfer pricing of BBC's subsidiaries.

It has been alleged that the broadcaster was served with notices in the past, but was "defiant and non-compliant" and had significantly diverted its profits.

The I-T probe is happening weeks after the BBC aired a controversial two-part documentary in the UK, ‘India: The Modi Question’, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Yesterday, the BBC spokesperson said, "The Income Tax Authorities remain at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Many staff has now left the building, but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing enquiries".

The channel said they are supporting its staff and "hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible. Our output and journalism continue as normal and we are committed to serving our audiences in India".

Meanwhile, the opposition parties shave attacked the central government for targeting the channel unnecessarily.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said democracy in India is facing trouble. "During the Emergency, when censorship was forced on newspapers, the BJP (in its previous avatar BJS) had agitated against it. Now, when their government is in power, they are targeting the judiciary and the media," Raut said.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Veteran Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Probably for the first time in the 100-year history of BBC, such a raid has been conducted against them. Their only fault is that they made a documentary of Gujarat riots in which everyone's side was included."

Congress MP and former Union minister P ChidambaramCongress MP and former Union minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter and wrote, "After practically shutting down Amnesty International and OXFAM, the BBC is next in line. Shameful! Government's message to all citizens and organisations is "behave, or else" Government's definition of freedom of the press is 'we are a free country, you are free to express your opinion as long as it agrees with mine'".

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the IT actions show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the "heights of dictatorship".

"First, imposed a ban on the BBC documentary. Now raids at their offices. Don't forget Modi ji, Hitler's dictatorship also came to an end. Your dictatorship will also end," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

The CPI(M) also hit out at the Centre as its leader Sitaram Yechury took a swipe at the Prime Minister over the phrase "mother of democracy", a term often used by Modi to highlight the country's democratic ethos.

Yechury said, "First ban BBC documentaries. No JPC/inquiry into Adani exposures. Now IT raids on BBC offices! India: 'Mother of democracy'?"

The South Asia Solidarity Group, a human rights organisation based in the UK, dubbed it a “blatantly vindictive move".

While the Press Club of India expressed concern over I-T's action against BBC. It said, "The Press Club is deeply concerned that the government’s action on an international broadcasting network will damage the reputation and image of India as the world’s largest democracy. We urge the govt to restrain its agencies from misusing their powers to intimidate the media".

Last month, the Indian government branded the two-part series on Prime Minister Modi a “propaganda piece", designed to push a particular “discredited narrative".

The documentary triggered coordinated Indian diaspora protests at BBC offices across different UK cities at the end of last month.

The UK government responded in the House of Commons to the protests by insisting the BBC as a media organisation was “independent in its outlet" and reiterating its commitment to enhancing ties with India.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed the documentary and said, "The bias, lack of objectivity, and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible".

Last year, India fell eight places from 142 to 150 on the World Press Freedom Index of 180 countries.