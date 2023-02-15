UK govt 'closely monitoring' situation as I-T sleuths search BBC offices
- The income tax department investigated the UK-based media organisation on Tuesday in Delhi and Mumbai offices for issues related to taxation and transfer pricing of BBC's subsidiaries
As the BBC offices were raided by India's income tax department on Tuesday, the UK government officials have reportedly said they are monitoring the situation closely.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×