UK govt 'closely monitoring' situation as I-T sleuths search BBC offices

Congress MP and former Union minister P ChidambaramCongress MP and former Union minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter and wrote, "After practically shutting down Amnesty International and OXFAM, the BBC is next in line. Shameful! Government's message to all citizens and organisations is "behave, or else" Government's definition of freedom of the press is 'we are a free country, you are free to express your opinion as long as it agrees with mine'".