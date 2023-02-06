The British government has invited applications for the Young Professionals visa scheme. Eligible applicants will have to enter a ballot between February 28 and March 2 to be considered for the same.

The Young Professionals Scheme is for Indian nationals aged between 18 and 20 who has graduate or post graduate qualifications. It is pertinent to note that the ballot for this particular visa scheme has not yet opened.

“The ballot will randomly select ballot entrants and if successful, will invite you to submit your visa application. Those who have not been invited will not be eligible to apply this time around," the British High Commission in India tweeted.

📢 Eligible applicants must submit their interest in the Young Professionals Scheme by entering into a ballot between 28 February and 2 March.



Earlier this year, officials had announced that the scheme would offer 3,000 places annually to eligible Indians to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

British PM Rishi Sunak and India's PM Narendra Modi had green-lit the deal during the G20 Summit in Bali last November. At the time, the British High Commissioner had said that this was the first time the UK has done this with a visa-national country like India.

The programme will be reciprocal, also allowing UK professionals in the same position to participate in a professional exchange by living and working in India.