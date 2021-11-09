Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be added to UK government's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22. This comes after Covaxin gets emergency use approval from World Health Organisation (WHO) last week. The changes will come into effect at 4 am on November 22.

This means those inoculated with the Covaxin, one of the two major Covid-19 vaccines used in India, will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

Last month, Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was added to the UK's approved list.

"More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said on Twitter on Monday.

More good news for 🇮🇳 travellers to 🇬🇧👇

From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a #COVID19 vaccine recognised by @WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield.https://t.co/UyJsryBd0O https://t.co/mZhaqRgB35 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) November 8, 2021

Apart from Covaxin, the UK government will also add China's Sinovac and Sinopharm, both on the WHO Emergency Use Listing, to its approved Covid vaccine list for inbound travellers.

The UK government has also simplified the travel rules for all under-18s coming to England. They will now be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day-8 testing and pre-departure testing. They will only be required to take one post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive.

Travellers vaccinated with Covaxin can enter US

Meanwhile, the US has also gave its nod for travellers who have taken both doses of Covaxin to enter the country from November 8.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Wednesday acknowledged the World Health Organisation's (WHO) granting emergency use listing (EUL) to India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.

The WHO said in a tweet that the Technical Advisory Group, convened by World Health Organisation (WHO), has determined that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19.

Australia adds Covaxin to its approved list

Australian government last also added Covaxin to its list of accepted COVID-19 vaccines, expanding the number of people who will be allowed to travel to Australia without quarantine. Apart from Covaxin, it has also recognised China's BBIBP-CorV vaccine, made by Sinopharm.

This will have significant impacts for the return of international students, and travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.