The external affairs ministry today noted the UK government has expressed that there some legal hurdles regarding 'extradition of economic offenders ', however, it is aware of the issue and will help them extradite at the earliest.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing today, UK conveyed that there are some legal hurdles because of nature of criminal justice system in the country but they are aware of the issue added will help them extradite at the earliest.

The issue of extradition of economic offenders was discussed in the India-UK summit on May 4, he added.

For Nirav Modi, UK Secretary State on April 15 ordered his extradition to India, he's seeking to appeal against it but continues to stay in custody. We'll make sure they're extradited at earliest, he said.

Last month, during the virtual meeting with the UK PM Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that economic offenders -Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi - should be sent back to India at the earliest for a trial.

PM to participate in G7 outreach sessions on June 12 and 13

Bagchi further expressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the outreach sessions of the UK-hosted G7 virtual summit in Cornwall this month. It will be held virtually on June 12 and 13.

Bagchi on Thursday also said, "In accordance with the G7 invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in outreach sessions on June 12 and 13, virtually."

This is the second time PM will be participating in G7.

Last month, PM Modi had called off his visit to the UK for an in-person visit to Britain to attend the G-7 summit due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US. India, Australia and South Korea are among the special invitees for this year’s G-7 Summit hosted by Johnson in Cornwall.

The guest leaders would be invited to take part in certain sessions of the Group of Seven meeting, presided by the UK and made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, US, and the European Union

(With input from agencies)

