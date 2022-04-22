The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, said that extradition cases were stuck due to legal technicalities, on being asked about Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and other Khalistani extremists.

“We've set up an anti-extremist task force to help India...UK govt ordered extradition...We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law in India," The British PM mentioned.

#WATCH| On being asked about Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya &Khalistani extremists,British PM Boris Johnson said,"We've set up an anti-extremist task force to help India...UK govt ordered extradition...We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law in India." pic.twitter.com/rK3nV9xRG2 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

“We don't tolerate extremist groups setting up in UK threatening other countries, threatening India," the British PM stated that the UK government has set up an anti-extremist task force to help India.

On being asked about fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya who has sought refuge in the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "the UK government has ordered their extradition".

The British Prime Minister also expressed that one point these people need to be taken back to India for trial. He also made it clear that Britain would not welcome people that use their legal system to evade trial in India.

Vijay Mallya is an Indian businessman at present fighting extradition from the UK. Mallya, who owes 17 Indian banks an estimated ₹9,000 crore, is accused of fraud and money laundering in the country.

Meanwhile Nirav Modi, is a fugitive Indian businessman who was in the business of luxury diamond jewellery. He is the founder of Nirav Modi chain of diamond jewellery retail stores. Modi is being investigated in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. He was charged by the Indian government for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, corruption, money laundering, fraud, embezzlement and breach of contract in August 2018 in the PNB scam case.

On his first visit to the Indian capital as UK prime minister, Johnson discussed with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ways to boost security ties with India, which buys more than half of its military hardware from Russia.

Johnson said Britain was also creating an India-specific open general export license to slash delivery times for defence items. Only the European Union and the United States currently have such licences.