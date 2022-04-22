‘UK has ordered their extradition’: What Boris said on Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

Meanwhile Nirav Modi, is a fugitive Indian businessman who was in the business of luxury diamond jewellery. He is the founder of Nirav Modi chain of diamond jewellery retail stores. Modi is being investigated in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. He was charged by the Indian government for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, corruption, money laundering, fraud, embezzlement and breach of contract in August 2018 in the PNB scam case.