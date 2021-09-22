National Health Authority CEO Dr RS Sharma on Wednesday said that the UK has not expressed any concern over India's vaccine certificates generated by Co-WIN. He said the UK High Commissioner visited him on September 2.

“They haven’t expressed any concern. The UK High Commissioner visited me on September 2,they wanted to understand technical aspects. After that their team visited twice for technical level conversations with our technical team," Sharma told news agency ANI.

The NHA chief further said that there were no issues with Co-Win vaccine certification. He said India's current certification system was entirely WHO compliant.

Sharma's statement came soon after a British High Commission spokesperson said that the UK was engaging with India to explore how they could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India. The spokesperson further said that Indian travellers must follow the ‘non-vaccinated rules’.

The UK recently issued a travel advisory in which Covishield vaccine was not included in its approved vaccine list. This triggered a flurry of reactions including from New Delhi, which warned of "reciprocal measures".

Today, the UK added Covishield in its list but said Indians will still have to follow quarantine rules. Reports suggest that the UK government has some doubts over India's vaccine certificates generated by Co-WIN platform.

However, the NHA chief has said that the UK officials have so far not expressed any concerns regarding Co-WIN certification.

Under the new rules, unvaccinated Indian travellers or those not vaccinated with Covishield must take a Covid test three days before departure and book in advance for two Covid tests to be taken upon arrival in England.

On arrival in England, the passengers must self-isolate in the place they have confirmed on their passenger locator form for 10 days. A privately paid-for "Test to Release" option does exist at day five, which allows an early end to the 10-day quarantine with a negative PCR test.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.