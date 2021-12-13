UK High Court to hear Nirav Modi's extradition appeal tomorrow

UK High Court to hear Nirav Modi's extradition appeal tomorrow1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
- The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian authorities in court, will be contesting the appeal on behalf of the Indian government
The UK High Court will hear fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition appeal tomorrow (December 14th), news agency ANI reported on Monday.
Nirav Modi, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March 2019, was granted permission to appeal against the Westminster Magistrates’ Court extradition order on mental health and human rights grounds.
High Court judge Martin Chamberlain had ruled on August 9 that arguments presented by Modi’s legal team concerning his “severe depression" and “high risk of suicide" were arguable at a substantial hearing.
"This case is fixed for a one-day hearing on 14th December," a High Court official said, in reference to the substantial hearing.
The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian authorities in court, confirmed it will be contesting the appeal on behalf of the Indian government.
With inputs from PTI
