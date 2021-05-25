UK initiates process to start free trade talks with India

NEW DELHI : The UK has kick-started the process for starting free trade talks with India, with the launch of a 14-week consultation process involving business representatives and others to seek their views on a prospective trade deal.

This comes ahead of formal launch of free trade talks expected in September-October.

“Trade secretary Liz Truss has today (overnight Tuesday) kicked off preparations for a trade deal with India, launching a 14-week consultation to seek the views of the public and business," the British High Commission said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“A deal will open new opportunities for iconic industries like whisky and boost trade in science and services, creating jobs across the country," it said.

“We’re firing the starting gun on a free trade deal with India—the world’s largest democracy, fifth biggest economy, a nation of 1.4 billion people and a huge market for British goods like whisky, cars and services," the statement quoted the UK international trade secretary Liz Truss as saying.

“We want an agreement that pushes new frontiers in industries of the future and helps us build a greener, more innovative and more services-led economy that will deliver higher-paying jobs across the country," she said.

India and the UK had announced their intention to begin talks on an enhanced trade partnership after a summit between Prime minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson earlier this month. As per the understanding reached between the countries, the trade talks would be concluded as quickly as possible.

According to a timeline laid out by officials, the two countries were to conclude the pre-FTA discussions by the end of this year. The two countries were then expected to take up an interim trade deal that would be concluded by early or the middle of 2022. Given that free trade talks are usually long and drawn out, the two countries had agreed to reach a conclusion at an early date.

“Before negotiations start, the UK and India must complete a pre-negotiation scoping phase—a period of engagement with businesses and the public. The public consultation, which runs to 31 August, includes a questionnaire that will gather information from participants about their experiences and priorities when doing business with India," the British High Commission said.

“Wide input from consumers and businesses across all sectors will help the UK craft a deal that includes closer cooperation in future-focused industries such as science, technology and services, creating high-value jobs across the country. Formal negotiations are expected to begin later this year," it said.

Besides this, the UK also aims to make it easier for services firms to operate in the Indian market, boosting the UK’s status as an international services hub, it said.

“India’s growing middle-income population and highly connected youth will be the target consumers for the type of goods and services the UK excels in," it added.

