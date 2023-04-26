Home / News / India /  UK investment minister in India to boost tech, life sciences sectors, advance trade talks
Back

New Delhi: UK investment minister Dominic Johnson arrived in India on Wednesday to strengthen investment in technology and life sciences sectors, and add momentum to ongoing UK-India trade negotiations. The visit coincides with the ninth round of talks for a free trade agreement between the two nations.

During his trip, Johnson will meet investors and leading Indian businesses, including Infosys and Zensar, in Bengaluru and Pune to promote investment in the UK. He will also promote the Global Investment Summit 2023, an event showcasing UK successes in life sciences, deep tech, nuclear fusion, and manufacturing.

The UK-India investment partnership has already seen over £28 billion invested in each other’s economies, supporting more than half a million jobs. In the four quarters leading to Q3 2022, total trade between the countries amounted to £34 billion, a 51.7% increase from the previous year, making India the UK’s 12th largest trading partner.

