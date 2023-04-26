UK investment minister in India to boost tech, life sciences sectors, advance trade talks1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:43 PM IST
During his trip, Johnson will meet investors and leading Indian businesses, including Infosys and Zensar, in Bengaluru and Pune to promote investment in the UK.
New Delhi: UK investment minister Dominic Johnson arrived in India on Wednesday to strengthen investment in technology and life sciences sectors, and add momentum to ongoing UK-India trade negotiations. The visit coincides with the ninth round of talks for a free trade agreement between the two nations.
