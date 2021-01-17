UK invites PM Modi to attend G7, Boris Johnson to visit India before Summit

The United Kingdom (UK) has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 Summit as a guest. The G7 Summit is scheduled to be held in Cornwall in June 2021, said a press release by the British High Commission on Sunday.

The release also stated that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also likely to visit India ahead of the G7 Summit, after a scheduled visit for Republic Day this month was called off due to the coronavirus crisis.

The UK PM will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including PM Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from Covid-19, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous.

Terming India as 'pharmacy of the world', the UK lauded the efforts regarding the production of the Covid-19 vaccine and said, "India already supplies more than 50% of the world's vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic."

This year Britain has also invited leaders from Australia and South Korea to attend as guest countries to deepen the expertise and experience around the table, said the release.

"Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced. It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future," said Boris Johnson.

The summit in June will address shared challenges, from beating coronavirus and tackling climate change, to ensuring that people everywhere can benefit from open trade, technological change and scientific discovery.

G7 is a grouping of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the EU.

The Group of Seven is dubbed as an open forum where the world's most influential and open societies are brought together for close-knit discussions, with the pandemic likely to dominate this year's talks.

