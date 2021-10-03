UK likely to allow quarantine-free travel for dozens of countries: Report

The United Kingdom would allow quarantine-free international travel to more countries, according to a report by UK newspaper The Sunday Telegraph. As per the UK daily, fully vaccinated travellers from countries like South Africa, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days when they get to England.

The current 'red list' of 54 countries will be slashed to as few as nine. Britain is likely to announce the ease in international travel rules on Thursday wherein the passengers will not have to self-isolate themselves.

The report has come days after the UK exempted India from its new quarantine rules and made it mandatory for Indian passengers to undergo a 10-day quarantine. As per the new UK travel rules announced in September, Indian flyers who received both doses of the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India are required to undergo self-isolation for 10 days, even though vaccinated arrivals from nations such as the US, Israel, and Australia face no such restrictions.

This led to a row between India and Britain. Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had earlier described this policy as “discriminatory". As a result, the Indian government also decided to impose reciprocal travel restrictions on British nationals arriving in India, with effect from 4 October.

As per the new rules, all UK nationals flying into the country will have to undertake an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to their departure, irrespective of their vaccination status. They will also be required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and eight days after landing. Further, a 10-day quarantine will be mandatory for the flyers at home or the destination address.

