Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UK likely to allow quarantine-free travel for dozens of countries: Report

UK likely to allow quarantine-free travel for dozens of countries: Report

Premium
Britain is likely to announce the ease in international travel rules on Thursday wherein the passengers will not have to self-isolate themselves
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint

UK travel rules: The current 'red list' of 54 countries will be slashed to as few as nine. Britain is likely to announce the ease in international travel rules on Thursday wherein the passengers will not have to self-isolate themselves

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The United Kingdom would allow quarantine-free international travel to more countries, according to a report by UK newspaper The Sunday Telegraph. As per the UK daily, fully vaccinated travellers from countries like South Africa, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days when they get to England.

The United Kingdom would allow quarantine-free international travel to more countries, according to a report by UK newspaper The Sunday Telegraph. As per the UK daily, fully vaccinated travellers from countries like South Africa, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days when they get to England.

The current 'red list' of 54 countries will be slashed to as few as nine. Britain is likely to announce the ease in international travel rules on Thursday wherein the passengers will not have to self-isolate themselves.

The current 'red list' of 54 countries will be slashed to as few as nine. Britain is likely to announce the ease in international travel rules on Thursday wherein the passengers will not have to self-isolate themselves.

The report has come days after the UK exempted India from its new quarantine rules and made it mandatory for Indian passengers to undergo a 10-day quarantine. As per the new UK travel rules announced in September, Indian flyers who received both doses of the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India are required to undergo self-isolation for 10 days, even though vaccinated arrivals from nations such as the US, Israel, and Australia face no such restrictions.

The report has come days after the UK exempted India from its new quarantine rules and made it mandatory for Indian passengers to undergo a 10-day quarantine. As per the new UK travel rules announced in September, Indian flyers who received both doses of the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India are required to undergo self-isolation for 10 days, even though vaccinated arrivals from nations such as the US, Israel, and Australia face no such restrictions.

This led to a row between India and Britain. Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had earlier described this policy as “discriminatory". As a result, the Indian government also decided to impose reciprocal travel restrictions on British nationals arriving in India, with effect from 4 October.

This led to a row between India and Britain. Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had earlier described this policy as “discriminatory". As a result, the Indian government also decided to impose reciprocal travel restrictions on British nationals arriving in India, with effect from 4 October.

As per the new rules, all UK nationals flying into the country will have to undertake an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to their departure, irrespective of their vaccination status. They will also be required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and eight days after landing. Further, a 10-day quarantine will be mandatory for the flyers at home or the destination address.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

Premium

Indian Railways: How IRCTC allocates lower berth seats ...

Premium

India logs 22,842 new Covid-19 cases, 244 deaths in 24 hrs

Premium

Nitin Gadkari has shown how power can be used: Sharad Pawar

As per the new rules, all UK nationals flying into the country will have to undertake an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to their departure, irrespective of their vaccination status. They will also be required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and eight days after landing. Further, a 10-day quarantine will be mandatory for the flyers at home or the destination address.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

Premium

Indian Railways: How IRCTC allocates lower berth seats ...

Premium

India logs 22,842 new Covid-19 cases, 244 deaths in 24 hrs

Premium

Nitin Gadkari has shown how power can be used: Sharad Pawar

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!