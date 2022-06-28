UK man reunited with iPhone XR after 10 months that fell into a river. It still works fine !2 min read . 10:01 PM IST
- Owain Davies had lost his iPhone XR when he went canoeing in the River Wye in Cinderford in August 2021
Owain Davies had lost his iPhone XR when he went canoeing in the River Wye in Cinderford in August 2021. He was on a two person canoe, when one of them stood up which caused them to flip.
Thereafter Davies lost all hope to reunite with his cellular device.
Although, he did get his phone back-- 10 months later.
And would you believe it-- the phone works just fine, as if the device never drowned under a river.
The smartphone was recently found by one Miguel Pacheco while he was canoeing with his family. Pacheco dried the phone when he got home.
He dried it with the help of of an airline and compressor before placing it in the airing cupboard overnight. In the morning he plugged it to charge and he couldn’t believe that it had actually worked. The phone booted and he saw a wallpaper of a couple with the date 13 Friday August.
Thereafter Pacheco attributed his efforts to the fact that the phone might contain several memories of its owner. He said if I’d lost my phone, it has his kids’ pictures and he would want that back.
Pacheco then posted the photos of the phone in his local Cinder Noticeboard Facebook group, where the post was shared over 4,000 times. Davies had been away from social media for the last six months, however, it eventually was recognised by friends of Davies and his fiance who lived in Edinburgh.
Davies too was surprised to find out that his phone had survived and was in his hands. He said in a statement to BBC revealed that he had lost the phone while he was in a two-man canoe. One of them stood up which caused them to flip.
The iPhone at the time was in his back pocket and as they fell in the water, he soon realised the phone was gone. Davies lauded Pacheco’s effort to recover his phone.
The iPhone at the time was in his back pocket and as they fell in the water, he soon realised the phone was gone. Davies lauded Pacheco’s effort to recover his phone.