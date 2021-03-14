NEW DELHI: India as a democracy has guaranteed the right to protest throughout, and the farmers’ protests over agricultural reforms is an issue that is “absolutely and totally" a matter for the government of India, UK minister Lord Tariq Ahmad has said.

The comment comes in advance of his India visit that begins early next week. It follows a debate in the UK parliament that New Delhi took umbrage at.

The UK minister ruled out the farmer's issue in any way overshadowing his itinerary because the British government''s longstanding stance on the matter has been clear.

"We've always been consistently clear on matters such as these protests, it's an internal matter," he said in an interview.

India had strongly reacted to the debate saying it was a "gross interference in the politics of another democratic country", after which foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had even summoned British High Commissioner Alex Ellis. According to Lord Ahmad, the meeting with Ellis was "very cordial".

"Our position as a government is that the protests have been taking place for several months now and India as a democracy has totally guaranteed and secured the right to protest, which we fully acknowledge. There have been occasions where people have sought to disrupt those protests and that should be dealt with in accordance with the rule of law," the UK minister said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November. They have been demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for their crops. The Narendra Modi government has been engaged in talks with farmers' groups, but a resolution to the problem is still awaited.

