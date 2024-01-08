UK minister Tariq Ahmad to launch sustainability projects in Tamil Nadu
Ahmad will launch a heat mitigation project alongside Tamil Nadu’s State Planning Commission in Chennai, which will provide recommendations to the government to address extreme heat-related deaths and the loss of vital ecosystems
New Delhi: The United Kingdom's Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, and UN, Tariq Ahmad, who arrived in India on Monday, will launch two new UK-funded sustainability projects in the country, the British High Commission said in a statement.
