UK minister Tariq Ahmad to launch sustainability projects in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The United Kingdom's Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, and UN, Tariq Ahmad, who arrived in India on Monday, will launch two new UK-funded sustainability projects in the country, the British High Commission said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahmad will launch a heat mitigation project alongside Tamil Nadu’s State Planning Commission in Chennai, which will provide recommendations to the state government to address extreme heat-related deaths and the loss of vital ecosystems.

He will also launch an electronic and battery waste management project to develop a plan to reduce battery waste with the Tamil Nadu Department of Environment and Climate Change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his trip, Ahmad will also explore new opportunities to collaborate on sectors like clean energy, the statement added.

“During my visit, I look forward to further promoting joint innovation projects alongside dynamic Indian businesses—from renewable manufacturing to financial services," Ahmad said in the statement.

"These are made possible through the close trade partnership we have between our two countries," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, during his visit, Ahmad will also deliver the keynote speech at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet.

He will also attend the upcoming Biennial Investors’ Summit at Vibrant Gujarat.

As things stand, the fourteenth round of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK will start this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, India-UK free trade agreement talks have completed 13 rounds of negotiations that took place from 18 September to 15 December.

These include discussions on complex issues, including goods, services, and investment.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!