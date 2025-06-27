UK to move stranded F-35 stealth combat jet to local airport in Kerala for repairs; experts to arrive soon

The F-35B stealth combat jet of the Royal Navy, stranded at Kerela’s Thiruvananthapuram airport since 14 June, will be moved to the local maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for repairs, Hindustan Times quoted a British high commission spokesperson as saying.

Despite several attempts to fix the £85-million jet, they were unsuccessful. Ever since the F-35B stealth combat jet of the Royal Navy made an emergency landing after reporting low fuel levels, it has been on the tarmac.

On 14 June, the bad weather prevented the jet from returning to the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, which was 100 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. Following this, the F-35B jet subsequently developed a hydraulic failure that prevented it from taking off.

A British high commission spokesperson said the F-35B jet is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport after developing an “engineering issue”.

“The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the maintenance repair and overhaul facility at the airport. The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft,” HT quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Will return to service once repaired: Once repaired, the jet will return to service once repairs and safety checks have been completed, the spokesperson said.

“Ground teams continue to work closely with Indian authorities to ensure safety and security precautions are observed. We thank the Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram international airport for their continued support,” the spokesperson added.

According to the details, the F-35B jet is part of the carrier strike group accompanying the HMS Prince of Wales. On 14 June, the Indian Air Force (IAF) facilitated the safe landing of the jet and later provided refuelling and logistical support.

The jet is now parked at a bay designated for VIP aircraft and is being guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).