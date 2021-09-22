The UK government does not have any problem with the Covishield vaccine but it has certain issues with the vaccine certification in India, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

The main issue is vaccine certification and not the Covishield vaccine and that both India and the UK are holding talks to mutually resolve the matter, the UK officials said as per the news agency.

"We’re clear Covishield is not a problem. The UK is open to travel and we’re already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, told news agency ANI.

Ellis said that they have been having detailed technical discussions regarding certification, with the builders of CoWIN app and NHS app, about both apps. "They’re happening at a rapid pace, to ensure that both countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificates issued by each other," he said.

The UK has added Covishield vaccine in its approved vaccines list but Indians will still have to follow 10-day quarantine rule as per the revised guidelines for travel to Britain.

Referring to the latest guidelines, the officials said on Wednesday that the UK does not have any problem with the Covishield but there are certain issues related to vaccine certification in India, according to PTI.

Earlier in the day, a British High Commission spokesperson said that the UK was engaging with New Delhi to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India.

The spokesperson, however, said that Indian travellers to the UK must follow the ‘non-vaccinated rules’.

In its earlier travel advisory, the UK had not included Covishield vaccine in its list. Covishield is among two vaccines India is using for its vaccination programme.

India had on Tuesday warned of "reciprocal measures" if the UK does not address its concerns over the new travel rules relating to Covid vaccine certification.

The UK today added Covishield, the Indian-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, to an updated international travel advisory. "The UK is committed to opening up international travel again as soon as is practicable and this announcement is a further step to enable people to travel more freely again, in a safe and sustainable way, while protecting public health," a spokesperson in the British High Commission said.

"We are engaging with the Government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India," the official said.

