The UK government has invited applications for its Young Professionals visa scheme, with ballots opening on February 28. According to an update shared by the British High Commission in India, Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age can enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criterion.

Applicants must also have the relevant educational qualifications - bachelor’s degree level or above - and posses £2,530 (approximately ₹2.6 lakhs) in savings. They must also not have any dependent minor children.

“If you’re successful in the ballot you’ll need to apply for your visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply. This is usually 30 days after you get the invitation. You must travel to the UK within six months of applying for your visa," an update shared on the government website said.

When will the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot open?.

The ballots will open at 2:30 pm (IST0 on February 28 and close at 2:29 pm (IST) on March 2.

What are the costs involved?.

Those looking to obtain this visa must pay the application fee of £259 (approx ₹26,000) and a healthcare surcharge of £940 (approx ₹94,000). They will also have to prove they have £2,530 in personal savings.

“You will need to have had the money available for at least 28 days in a row. Day 28 must be within 31 days of applying for this visa. You’ll need to show proof of this when you apply," the British government explained.

How to enter ballot?.

Eligible candidates can enter the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot by filling out their details online. They will need to provide details such as name, phone number, email address and date of birth. They will also have to share passport details and a scanned image of their passport.

“The successful entries will be picked at random. You will be sent the results by email within 2 weeks of the ballot closing. It’s free to enter the ballot. You should only enter if you plan to apply for the visa which costs £259," the UK government site adds.

Chosen candidates will then receive an invitation to apply for the visa. They will have 30 days from the date of the email to apply online, pay the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge.

How long is this visa valid and what are the restrictions?.

The Young Professionals Visa will allow Indians to live and work in the UK for up to 24 months. They can exit and enter the visa at any time while their visa is valid.