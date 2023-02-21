UK opens applications for Young Professionals Visa scheme - Ballot dates, eligibility and how to apply
There are 2,400 visas available in the February ballot.
The UK government has invited applications for its Young Professionals visa scheme, with ballots opening on February 28. According to an update shared by the British High Commission in India, Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age can enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criterion.
