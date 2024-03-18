Members of the Overseas Friends of BJP in the United Kingdom organised a car rally in London on March 17, expressing their backing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ANi reported.

The rally, which commenced at the Kutch Leva Patidar Samaj Complex in Northolt, concluded at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Neaden. The event commenced with energetic cultural performances, the Overseas Friends of BJP said in a press release. With over 250 cars taking part, the rally underscored support for the BJP and PM Modi among the diaspora in Britain. Participants were seen waving the Indian Tricolour and BJP flags, according to the release.

UK Parliamentarian and Padmashri recipient, Bob Blackman, addressed the gathering following the rally's culmination at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in London. He highlighted the significance of the event and the influential role of the Indian diaspora in shaping the future of their homeland, the report said.

Blackman's remarks coincided with the Election Commission's announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, characterising the upcoming polls as a monumental exercise in democracy, it added.

UK-India Relations

Blackman emphasised the strengthening ties between the UK and India, citing ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and existing agreements on defence and security cooperation. He underscored the potential economic benefits for both nations, stressing the importance of re-electing the BJP government for the British economy's recovery and growth.

"The old colonial days are well over. We look to India now as a fantastic growing economy and it's grown as an economy because of the BJP government we were recognized. So we are still trying to negotiate between the United Kingdom and our friends in India a free trade agreement. Do you remember Boris Johnson promised it by Diwali? He didn't say which year. We've now just had the 14th round of trade negotiations. So, there's still further work to do," Blackman said.

Blackman also urged support for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's re-election, highlighting his Indian heritage and the importance of maintaining representation in Parliament.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections in India

The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. The nomination filing deadline for the first phase is March 27, covering 21 states and Union Territories.

Phase 2 of the elections will be held on April 26, with the last date for filing nominations scheduled for April 4. The second phase will cover 12 states as well as UTs.

The third phase of polling will be held on May 7, the election watchdog said, adding that nominations could be filed till April 19. The third phase of voting will cover 12 states as well as UTs. Phase 4 of the elections will be held on May 13, with the last date for candidates to file nominations scheduled for April 25.

Polling in the fourth phase will be held across 10 states and UTs. The fifth phase has been scheduled for May 20 and the last date for candidates to file their nomination papers is May 3. Polling in this phase will cover 8 states and UTs.

The last two phases of the elections have been scheduled for May 25 and June 1 respectively, the poll panel stated, adding that the last date for filing nominations for these phases is May 6 and May 14. The sixth phase will cover 7 states and UTs while the final phase will see polling across 8 states and UTs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!