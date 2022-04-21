UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Gujarat, begins 2-day India visit

Last month saw the centenary of the Pal-Dadhvav massacre, when Indian historians say around 2,000 tribal people led by social reformer Motilal Tejawat gathered to protest against exploitation, forced labour and high taxes. According to the Gujarat state government, British Major HG Sutton ordered his troops to open fire. "Like a battlefield, the entire area was filled with corpses," it said. Two wells, it added, were "overflowing with bodies".