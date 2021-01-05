UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit

NEW DELHI : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to New Delhi for India’s Republic Day celebrations later this month, news reports on Tuesday said citing an unnamed spokesperson from the Johnson’s office.

The Indian foreign ministry in New Delhi did not immediately comment on Johnson cancelling his visit for the Republic Day celebrations, seen as a high point in India’s diplomatic calendar. Guests for the Republic Day are chosen with the intent of signaling India’s special ties with the country or its intentions to upscale relations with the country.

With Johnson pulling out New Delhi seems to have been placed a difficult spot with having to look for another chief guest. Speculation is rife that India would invite the head of government of a neighbouring country. In 2013, Bhutan’s king King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was reportedly invited as the guest of honor after then Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said indicated ill health as his reason for declining New Delhi’s invite. In 2019, India invited South African president Cyril Ramaphosa as the guest of honour after scheduling issues resulted in President Donald Trump indicating his inability to visit India.

The reports of Johnson cancelling his visit to India came hours after he announced Britain’s third lockdown on Monday to cope with a new variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus which has been found to be more infectious that the original strain and infections due to which have spread at an alarming rate. Johnson's government announced a complete lockdown for the 56 million people in England, which could last until mid-February. Britain alongwith Italy and Spain have been some of the worst affected due to the pandemic.

Johnson was to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, which was also to be his first bilateral visit after the United Kingdom exited the European Union on 31 December. The British prime minister had accepted the invitation last month and foreign secretary Dominic Raab had visited India to prepare for the trip.

"The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," a spokesperson from Downing Street was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Johnson’s visit was to see the stage being set for a free trade pact between the two countries for which talks have been going on for a while. In his previous avatar as foreign secretary in Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet Johnson had visited India making a strong case for a Free Trade pact that would be ready for signing when Britain exited the EU. With uncertainty persisting over the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU till the last minute, New Delhi was seen as keen to know the particulars of Britain’s exit before committing to any pact. New Delhi has been separately negotiating an FTA with the EU talks for which started in 2007 but is yet to reach fruition.

