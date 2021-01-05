UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit

Johnson’s visit was to see the stage being set for a free trade pact between the two countries for which talks have been going on for a while. In his previous avatar as foreign secretary in Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet Johnson had visited India making a strong case for a Free Trade pact that would be ready for signing when Britain exited the EU. With uncertainty persisting over the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU till the last minute, New Delhi was seen as keen to know the particulars of Britain’s exit before committing to any pact. New Delhi has been separately negotiating an FTA with the EU talks for which started in 2007 but is yet to reach fruition.