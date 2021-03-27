OPEN APP
UK PM Boris Johnson criticises disgraceful attacks on police at protest

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday strongly criticised "disgraceful attacks" on police officers after protests in Bristol against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in ten arrests.

"Last night saw disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol. Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property," Johnson said in a tweet. "The police and the city have my full support." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alex Richardson)

