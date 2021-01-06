UK PM Boris Johnson says end of lockdown in England will be slow unwrapping

UK PM Boris Johnson says end of lockdown in England will be slow unwrapping1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 06:01 PM IST
Johnson said he had resisted shutting school until the last moment, but was forced to do so. Schools, he said, would be the very first to open when the lockdown ends
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday any end to the latest lockdown in England will be a "gradual unwrapping" when the regions of the country will move out of stringent restrictions step by step.
Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online
Covid-19 vaccination: Second nation-wide dry run to take place on 8 Jan1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
After Pfizer, EU watchdog gives green light to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine2 min read . 06:20 PM IST
Cabinet approves plan to send skilled manpower from 14 sectors to Japan1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson says end of lockdown in England will be slow unwrapping1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Addressing parliament before lawmakers are due to vote on the lockdown, Johnson said he had resisted shutting school until the last moment, but was forced to do so. Schools, he said, would be the very first to open when the lockdown ends.
Urging caution over any timetable for the re-opening of the country, he said: "And as was the case last spring, our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang but a gradual unwrapping."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.