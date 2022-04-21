Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  UK PM Boris Johnson tries his hands on ‘charkha’ at Sabarmati Ashram. Watch video

UK PM Boris Johnson tries his hands on ‘charkha’ at Sabarmati Ashram. Watch video

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson spins khadi on a charkha 
1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Livemint

  • UK PM Boris Johnson landed in Gujarat earlier today for his two-day India visit. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram tries his hands on 'charkha'. A minute-long video shows how the UK PM is enjoying the experience while learning the art.

Watch video:

Johnson landed in Gujarat earlier today for his two-day India visit. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad. During his visit to Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupesh Patel was present with him.

'Guide to London', one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi which never got published will also be gifted to UK Prime Minister by Sabarmati Ashram.

'The Spirit's Pilgrimage', the autobiography of Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn who became Mahatma Gandhi's disciple will be gifted to Boris Johnson by Sabarmati Ashram.

Johnson's two-day visit to India will focus on stepping up cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, giving momentum to negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries as well as enhancing defence ties.

Johnson started his visit from Ahmedabad where he is scheduled to meet with leading business group leaders and discuss the UK and India's thriving commercial, trade, and people's links.

This is the first time a UK Prime Minister is in Gujarat, India's fifth-largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK.

