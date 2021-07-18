The government announced that Johnson and Sunak has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 and would take part in a trial scheme that allowed them to keep working instead of self-isolating for 10 days
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.
