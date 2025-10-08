UK PM Keir Starmer begins first India visit: Yash Raj Studios tour, football match on Day 1 agenda

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai earlier today. Starmer was received by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is on a two-day visit to India. This is Prime Minister Starmer’s first official visit to India.

Starmer will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in several business-related meetings in the next two days.

“The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on 23–24 July 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement informing about the visit.

Starmer's visit assumes significance as it comes at a time of global trade uncertainty, primarily due to policies of the Donald Trump administration in the US.

Day 1: Visit to Yash Raj Films, football match The first day of the visit will be largely devoted to UK-centric engagements.

PM Starmer is also expected to visit the Yash Raj Films studios today as part of efforts to drive greater collaboration between the film industries of the two countries.

The British PM is also scheduled to participate in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage Football Ground. The event will be attended by former England football player Michael Owen.

Day 2- India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership On the second day, Prime Minister Modi and PM Starmer will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focussed and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations, a government statement said.

Starmer is accompanied by an over 100-strong delegation of CEOs, university vice-chancellors and cultural chiefs with a mission to boost trade, technology and investment ties.

The two leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on the opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which will serve as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership, according to the government statement. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance and engage with industry experts, policymakers, and innovators, it said.

Both leaders will engage with Indian and British business leaders to “turbocharge” trade between both countries, boost two-way investments and highlight the breadth of the bilateral relationship across a broad range of sectors.

44.1 billion pounds trade The latest UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) statistics, released last month, indicate that the total trade in goods and services between India and the UK reached £ 44.1 billion in the four quarters to March 2025, representing a 10.1% increase over the previous period.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA), officially known as CETA, is expected to significantly boost these figures by removing tariffs on over 90 per cent of UK goods. The target is to at least double bilateral trade by 2030 once the trade deal’s UK parliamentary ratification process is completed by next year.

This visit will reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Starmer will also participate in the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre, Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion.