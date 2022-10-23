Suella Braverman, who recently resigned from Britain's Home Secretary post harshly criticising outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, has come out in support of Rishi Sunak in the next UK PM race. Backing Sunak, she said he can provide “unity, stability and efficiency" to the governing Conservatives.

“We need unity, stability and efficiency. Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him," she writes in The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“I have backed Boris (Johnson) from the start. From running alongside him in London in 2012, to supporting him to be our leader in 2019 and willing him to succeed throughout the travails of this year. His resignation in July was a loss for our country. But we are in dire straits now," she said.

“However, it would be naive to look back on those days with sentimentality. Today, the country is gripped by another crisis. People are worried about their livelihoods, how they will afford their bills and mortgages. Whether they will keep their jobs. Our economy has been bruised. Trust in politics is at a low. Our Conservative Party is divided and heading towards a wipeout," she said.

“Things need to change. We, as a party, need to change. We need to provide leadership, stability and confidence to the British people… I need a leader who will put our house in order and apply a steady, careful hand on the tiller. That person, for me, is Rishi Sunak," she said.

If we are to serve the British people successfully, the Conservative Party needs unity, stability and the skills to fix the challenges we face.



Sunak has the backing of 120 MPs, compared with 22 for Penny Mordaunt. Boris Johnson, who was ousted from the premiership in July and left office in September, has accrued the public support of 51 MPs.

Under rules announced on Thursday, a maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run, as the party has set a threshold of 100 MPs for candidates to even get on the ballot paper, and there are a total of 357 MPs in the party

Johnson, meanwhile, has also attracted significant Cabinet backing and his camp claims he will meet the 100-mark too. Third placed Penny Mordaunt is lagging behind with the least number of publicly backing MPs.

