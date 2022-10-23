UK PM race: Rishi Sunak gains Indian-origin Suella Braverman's vote2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 07:48 PM IST
Rishi is the only candidate that fits the bill and I am proud to support him, Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman, who recently resigned from Britain's Home Secretary post harshly criticising outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, has come out in support of Rishi Sunak in the next UK PM race. Backing Sunak, she said he can provide “unity, stability and efficiency" to the governing Conservatives.