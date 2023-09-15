In the latest incident of dog attack in central England, a man has died forcing the administration to tighten the grip against the breeds of large dogs. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the American Bully XL breed of dog a lethal danger to communities and said he has commissioned urgent advice on banning them.

"The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children. We can't go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them," UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said as per news agency AFP.

The reports claimed that emergency services were called on Thursday for a man who was grievously injured after being attacked by two dogs. "Unfortunately, after arrival at the hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him (and) he was confirmed deceased," the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Staffordshire Police arrested a 30-year-old man on the suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. The police teams are still investigating about the breed of the dogs involved in the attack, but PM Rishi Sunak said American bully XL, known for its stocky and muscular appearance, was suspected.

This is the second such incident in the UK within a week as on Saturday, an 11-year-old girl was injured in an attack by Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy and American bully XL.

“It's clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs. It's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on. While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public," Rishi Sunak said.

"Today I have tasked ministers to bring together police and experts to firstly define the breed of dogs behind these attacks with a view to then outlawing it," the UK PM added.

Banned dogs in UK

In the United Kingdom, certain breeds like the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro are presently banned.

The American bully XL, although it shares a connection with the pit bull terrier and is larger, does not fall under any legal restrictions. It lacks official recognition as a distinct breed by the country's Kennel Club, which makes it more challenging to establish regulatory measures for this breed.