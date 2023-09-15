UK PM Rishi Sunak orders ban on American Bully XL dogs after one killed in latest attack1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 06:24 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the American Bully XL breed of dog a lethal danger to communities and said he has commissioned urgent advice on banning them
In the latest incident of dog attack in central England, a man has died forcing the administration to tighten the grip against the breeds of large dogs. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the American Bully XL breed of dog a lethal danger to communities and said he has commissioned urgent advice on banning them.