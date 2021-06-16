UK post-study work visa: Indian students to benefit from deadline extension

According to the most recent Home Office statistics from earlier this month, there was a 6,391 increase in the number of study visa grants to Indian nationals in the year ending March 2021 – marking a 13 per cent hike over the previous year. It indicates that most Indian students remain keen to take up their courses in the UK despite the constraints of the pandemic and travel requirements. UK universities are, meanwhile, preparing for the new semester in September, with a range of measures expected to be in place for overseas students.