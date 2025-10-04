UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit India: Talks with biz leaders in Mumbai, ‘Vision 2035’ - What's on agenda?

Britain Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit India on Wednesday, October 8 – marking his first official visit to the nation. He and PM Narendra Modi will also attend the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses, the MEA said on Saturday.
PM Keir Starmer's visit to India comes days after PM Modi's visit to the United Kingdom on July 23-24 this year, during which both nations finalised the historic free trade agreement (FTA).
“The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on 23–24 July 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs noted.
India and the UK had concluded negotiations for the free trade agreement on May 6 after more than two years of talks. On July 24, commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British prime minister Keir Starmer, signed the deal.
The India-UK FTA signalled major economic gains for India by eliminating tariffs on 99% of Indian exports, covering nearly 100% of the trade value.