UK pledges $2 bn for climate action

UK pledges $2 bn for climate action2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM IST
The UK has led international efforts to help developing countries tackle climate change, including by pledging to spend £11.6 billion ($14.4 billion) on international climate finance between 2021 and 2026.
NEW DELHI : UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday pledged $2 billion to the UN’s Green Climate Fund (GFC), a day after G20 leaders adopted a ‘green development pact’ to speed up measures to tackle the challenges of environment and climate change.
