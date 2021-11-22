OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  UK recognises Covaxin as valid Covid-19 vaccine for travel from today
Listen to this article

Travellers, vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, will now be able to travel any part of the United Kingdom as the country has included the vaccine in its approved list today, November 22. This means those inoculated with the Covaxin, one of the two major Covid-19 vaccines used in India, will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

In October, the UK had added India's Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on its approved list.

Earlier this month, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis had tweeted that the UK would recognise Covaxin as a valid Covid-19 vaccine for travel from November 22. Ellis wrote, "More good news for Indian travellers to Great Britain. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a Covid-19 vaccine recognised by the WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield".

The UK approved the Made in India vaccine for smoother travel after the UN body, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an emergency-use listing for Covaxin on November 3. Apart from Covaxin, the UK government has also added China's Sinovac and Sinopharm to its approved list of coronavirus vaccines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout